Every Family in AP Benefited from Jagan Mohan Reddy's Government, Says Nani

Vijayawada: YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani has said every family in AP had benefited from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

“Every YSRC worker wanted to stand by the chief minister and the people are ready to thrash the Kauravas (opposition parties), who are coming in large numbers with conspiracies against him in the 2024 Kurukshetra Election,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

The former minister launched a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan. He accused Pawan of lacking the moral authority to speak about family ties.

Nani compared Jagan Mohan Reddy to Arjuna and said “the people will support Jagan in the upcoming elections.” He ridiculed Chandrababu Naidu for his derogatory remarks against YSRC leaders and asserted that the YSRC was fighting against the “oppressive mindset” of the TD and Jana Sena.

Nani slammed Pawan Kalyan for supporting the TD, which had “abused his mother.” He accused Pawan of being a "jumping Japang" and ridiculed the actor for being a "Kalki Yugam Shalya" weakening the morale of the Jana Sena cadre.

Nani praised Jagan as a true leader fighting for the poor and the downtrodden and compared Jagan Reddy to Arjuna, who fought against the Kauravas in the epic Mahabharata war.

He accused Chandrababu of having a feudal mindset and looking down upon his party’s ordinary workers. He called upon the people to reject Naidu and his party in the coming elections.

“Disagreeing with brother Jagan, Sharmila joins hands with his enemies. It’s a shame that Sharmila is working for the Congress party tha had harassed the YSR family.”

Stating that Pawan Kalyan was playing the role of Shalyudu in Kaliyuga India, Nani explained that Shalyudu was the one who tried to demoralise Karna. “Today, Pawan is the Kaliyuga Shalyudu who says his party workers must hold and carry Naidu’s palanquin.”