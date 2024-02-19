Every Citizen Should Fight Against Child Abuse: APSLSA

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Majji Babitha on Sunday said the police, the judiciary, and the child welfare department have to work in unison to punish offenders in crimes against children.

Not just officials, but every citizen should take responsibility to protect children from sexual harassment, Babitha said, speaking at the end of a two-day state-level consultation in Vijayawada organised by the APSLSA and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation.

Babitha said the police, legal and child welfare department authorities should create awareness among parents and children on sexual harassment and provision under Pocso Act, 2012.

Also, she suggested the officials' concerned department take steps to provide immediate justice to the victims. Further, she stated that illiterate people besides literates are facing troubles from cyber criminals and faced sexual harassment. So, these three department officials should take the initiative to register cases soon after crimes happen and take appropriate steps to punish them, she added.

She warned that many cybercriminals are targeting minors with monetary frauds via online games.

APFSL joint director P. Phani Bhushan, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation director Dr P. Francis Tambi and ACP Sravanthi Roy were present.