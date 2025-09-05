EU Seeks India’s Bigger Role in Ukraine Peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint telephone call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, during which the leaders pledged to seal the much-awaited India and European Union free trade deal by December. The two top EU leaders said that India has an important role to play in bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, while the PM reiterated India's consistent support for an early restoration of peace and stability.

This is the first conversation at the highest levels between India and the EU since US President Donald Trump last week imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which is a “penalty” for importing Russian oil. It is also the first conversation since Mr Modi had detailed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week at the Chinese port city of Tianjin after the SCO summit concluded.

In its statement on the conversation, New Delhi said, “The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC)."

According to the New Delhi statement, the leaders discussed organising the next India-EU summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. Mr Modi invited the two leaders to India for the summit.

After the conversation, Ms Von der Leyen posted on X, “We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace. This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world. Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU–India summit, as early as possible in 2026.”

According to the statement put out by New Delhi, the three leaders underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

“As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and the EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values and a common vision for the future,” New Delhi added.