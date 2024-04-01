Etala Ridicules Revanth’s Local Claims in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Etala Rajendar, BJP nominee for the Medchal-Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, has disputed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s claim that he was a local candidate from the constituency. Revanth Reddy neither had a residence nor had he studied in the constituency, and was using the local sentiment only for political gains.

Addressing a gathering at Medchal town, Rajendar said that he had done all his studies right from school to university from different educational institutions in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy had ditched the people of the Medchal-Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency even after they elected him after his defeat in the Kodangal Assembly segment. He had not done any concrete work and was not available to the local people. The people in this constituency have rejected the Congress by not electing a single MLA or corporator from this area, Vishweshwar Reddy pointed out.

Meanwhile, a number of local leaders from other parties, including councilor Srinivas Goud, Chandra Reddy and others joined BJP in the presence of Rajendar.