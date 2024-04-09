Top
Etala Praises Bohras Efforts to Build India

8 April 2024 8:09 PM GMT
Etala highlighted Prime Minister Modi's strong rapport with the Bohra community as proof of transcending religious, caste, and regional barriers.

Hyderabad: BJP's Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Etala Rajender praised the Bohra community's dedication to the nation, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments during a party meeting. Speaking at an Iftar hosted by the Bohra community, Rajender commended their cohesive lifestyle while speaking about their unity and communal dining traditions. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's strong rapport with the Bohra community as proof of transcending religious, caste, and regional barriers. Rajender urged others to learn from their example of communal harmony and unity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
