EOW Arrests Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Director Venkata Subramanyam

DC Correspondent
12 Feb 2024 7:04 PM GMT
The economic offence wing (EOW) arrested Chekka Venkata Subramanyam, director of Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

Hyderabad: The economic offence wing (EOW) arrested Chekka Venkata Subramanyam, director of Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, from his house in Nanakramguda for cheating 10 customers after taking money from them on the promise of giving them flats.


Subramanyam was produced before a court on Monday and sent to judicial remand.

Police said he had signed agreements with 10 customers and executed sale deeds to sell flats in his project at Shamirpet by collecting a total of Rs 2.29 crore. He neither handed over the flats nor returned their money, A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner, CCS, said.

It was found that the accused had cheated 400 others in the same project, Ranganath said.


