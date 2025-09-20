Envoy: India, China Jointly Can Guard Global Peace, Must Oppose Tariff Wars

Kolkata: India and China can safeguard peace and prosperity of Asia and the world. They must also act together to firmly oppose tariff and trade wars. These assertions came from a Chinese diplomat, Qin Yong, at a session on "Shifting Geopolitics: New Framework of India-China Relationship", organised by Tagore Institute of Peace Studies in the city on Friday evening.

He said, “Joining hands together we can safeguard the peace and prosperity of Asia and the world. The combined economic output of the two countries accounts for half of Asia’s total, making us crucial engines for regional economic growth. A sound and stable China-India relationship will serve as an “anchor” for Asian stability and an “accelerator” for Asian development.”

The acting Chinese Consul General in Kolkata also stated, “As important members of the Global South, China and India should work together to promote a more just and equitable global governance system, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to the collective rise of the Global South.”

According to him, “As important members of the Global South, and multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, SCO, and G20, the two sides should step up to shoulder our responsibility for history, uphold multilateralism, strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, to make due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and the wider world.”

Mr Yong pointed out, “Under the new SCO cooperation framework, China and India can strengthen and expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as sustainable energy development, green industry, the digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, higher education, and vocational and technical education. These efforts will cement the foundation for further stable development of China-India relations.”