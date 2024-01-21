Ensure YSRC win in Eluru Lok Sabha and Assembly Segments, In-Charge Tells Partymen

Kakinada: The YSRC party’s Eluru parliament constituency in-charge, Karumuri Sunil Kumar, has said the party would win all the seven assembly seats and Eluru Lok Sabha seat as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vastly developed the region.







The YSRC government has activated both medical care and education facilities to all sections of people, he stressed on Sunday.Following the naming of the party’s Lok Sabha incharge post, a meeting was held at Eluru on Sunday, at which Sunil Kumar recalled that Jagan Reddy introduced several reforms in the education and medical sectors. “Hospitals and schools were developed under the Naadu-Nedu scheme by creating a lot of infrastructure facilities,” he claimed.He said the YSRC workers and leaders should inform the people about the programmes taken up by the state government during the past four and half years. “This would ensure the party’s victory in the coming polls.”The party cadres, he said, should focus on the Navaratna Programmes and the other welfare and development programmes taken up by the YSRC government. “If you do it, the opposition parties would be defeated in coming assembly and parliamentary elections.”Eluru MLA Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said several irregularities were taken place during the Telugu Desam rule under Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Neither Chandrababu nor Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan can do much to stop the YRSR from retaining power in AP,” he asserted.Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar said Jagan Reddy as CM worked hard to improve the lot of the poor. Civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao thanked Jagan Reddy for giving the Eluru Lok Sabha in-charge post to his son Sunil Kumar.Unguturu MLA Vasubabu said that Jagan has ensured social justice in politics and in development. Hence, all seven MLAs would work hard to ensure the YSRC’s win of Eluru Lok Sabha seat by way of the people’s gift to Jagan Reddy.Denduluru MLA Kothari Abbayya Chowdary said welfare schemes of Rs 3.25 crore have been implemented for the poor in the constituency.Nuziveedu MLA, MVP Appa Rao, said Chandrababu Naidu is crafting several “evil designs’’ to grab power, but the YSRC cadres would defeat these and ensure the win of the YSRC in the coming elections.Polavaram MLA Bala Raju said Jagan Reddy rose above considerations of religion, caste, region etc as he wanted to give a helping hand to one and all. Chintalapudi constituency incharge said Jagan Reddy was implementing the welfare schemes by drawing inspiration from Babasaheb Ambedkar. Polavaram constituency incharge T Rajyalakshmi said Jagan Reddy as CM was ushering in Rama Rajyam in AP.