Ensure Kishan Reddy’s victory in Secunderabad, Uttarakhand CM asks youth

Hyderabad: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushakar Singh Dhami here on Monday said the State government took stringent measures against “Land Jihad” and protected as many as 5,000 acres of land from being encroached.



Addressing youth at ‘Yuva Sammelanam’ organized in Musheerabad Assembly constituency as part of Lok Sabha election campaign in support of Secunderabad MP candidate G Kishan Reddy, he said Uttarakhand was the first State to implement ‘Uniform Civil Code’.

Referring to the controversy over reservations, he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that no one can touch the reservations system until he is alive. “What more guarantee do we need when the Prime Minister himself is giving a concrete assurance?” he asked.

Dhami said the car, which is the symbol of BRS, went to the shed while the Congress became helpless after the Assembly elections. “It is only the lotus, the symbol of BJP that is blossoming,” he said.

Alleging that both the Congress and BRS were ‘thieves’, he sought to know what happened to the scam related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme fiasco.

The Congress promised Rs.2,500 as pension to the women and Rs.4,000 as an unemployment dole to the youth. “Is the State government giving it?” he asked.

“It is the responsibility of the youth to strive hard and ensure the victory of Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP State president in the elections,” he added.