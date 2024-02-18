Ensure Flawless Srisailam Maha Kumbhabhishekam: Commissioner

Kurnool: Endowments commissioner S. Satyanarayana has instructed department officials to ensure that the Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru on Wednesday, February 21, is organised flawlessly, with Vedic activities being organised as per the auspicious time.

Officials have already set up LED screens at the main squares in Srisailam to watch the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, which will be telecasted live on Srisaila TV.At a review meeting on Sunday, the commissioner asked temple officials to collaborate with the district administration for organising the Maha Sivaratri celebrations from March 1 to March 11. The focus must be to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulty while visiting Srisailam during the Sivaratri period.Specifically, Satyanarayana asked officials to take care of traffic, vehicle parking, water supply, queue management, Jyotirmudi offerings to Siva Deeksha devotees, electrification in outdoor areas, temporary toilets, and arrangements for holy baths in Pathalganga.Srisailam Temple executive officer D Peddiraju, members of the devasthanam’s Vedic committee, and officials from various departments participated in the review meeting.