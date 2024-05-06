Ensure Congress manifesto reaches to every household: AIPC

Karimnagar: The Congress election manifesto will be applicable for all sections of people present across the country and it is the responsibility of the Congress leaders to ensure that it reaches every individual in the state, said All India Professional’s Congress (AIPC) research head Navika Harshe.





Speaking at a meeting held with around 250 members of professionals of different fields supporting the Karimnagar Congress MP candidate Velichala Rajendar Rao in Karimnagar on Sunday, Harshe said that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the AICC included ‘Paanch Nyay’ in the manifesto for doing equal justice to all sections of people and to get rid of poverty.

Apart from introducing several welfare schemes for various sections, the Congress government was determined to give good governance in the country. So, the Congress leaders and cadres must take the manifesto to every household and explain to the common people about the party agenda for the Lok Sabha elections.



They must strive hard for bringing the Congress into power by reaching out to every section of people from ground level, village to district and state level, she appealed.



Karimnagar Congress MP candidate V. Rajendar Rao, AIPC Telangana head Irfan Azeez, members Sandeep Bhushan, Dr Mohammad Fasiuddin Nawab, K Venu Gopal, M. Rathnakar Patel, Mazeed Ali, Khalid, Rahul Reddy and Karthik took part in the meeting.