England believed, says centurion Bethell

MUMBAI: Jacob Bethell scored one of the best centuries in a losing cause on Thursday when the England batsman could not get his team over the line in the semi-final against India here.

Chasing the hosts’ 253, England fell short by 7 runs as the No. 4 bat slammed 105 in just 48 balls. “We knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but believed it could be done. We folded short, but yeah, the mentality never changed. Everyone was, you know, ready to go and get the job done. You know, it’s one of those situations where it’s do-or-die, and yeah, I think that showed in the way that everyone came out to bat,” he said after the match.

Commenting on the pressure, the 22-year-old said: “My main aim today was to silence the crowd as much as possible, you could hear a pin drop when we were on top. I was proud of the way I went about it and would definitely be looking to replicate it in the future, but hopefully with us on the winning side.”

Speaking of his plans towards the end, Bethell said he planned to attack Jasprit Bumrah. “We tried to put him under pressure, but he nailed his skills,” he rued.

Bethell also praised Axar Patel for his two key catches. “I think that Brookie (Harry Brook) catch was good, but the game was far more far apart at that point, but to do it under the pressure when me and (Will) Jacks actually had that partnership going, it was a dagger to us if you look at it in a broader expanse of the game. If Jacks was around, we might have been looking at 18 or 20 needed off the last over, not 30. So, I think that hell of a catch definitely changed the complexion of the game,” he said.