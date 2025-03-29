Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday morning, police said. The gunfight occurred in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area. An intermittent exchange of fire is underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.