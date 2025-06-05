 Top
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Bijapur

PTI
5 Jun 2025 4:31 PM IST

Gunfight reported in forested area as joint security teams engage Naxalites during anti-insurgency operation.

Police said an encounter erupted between security personnel and Naxals in Bijapur district during a search operation.

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a police official said. The exchange of fire started in a forest of the Indravati National Park when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, he said. An intermittent gunfight is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.

( Source : PTI )
