Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Bijapur

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a police official said. The exchange of fire started in a forest of the Indravati National Park when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, he said. An intermittent gunfight is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.