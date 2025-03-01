Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfight occurred in a forest in the Kistaram police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area. The official said the intermittent exchange of fire was underway, and further details are awaited.