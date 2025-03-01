 Top
Home » Nation

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Nation
PTI
1 March 2025 11:51 AM IST

Gunfight occurred in forest in Kistaram police station limits in Chhattisgarh

File photo of Naxalites
x
Chhattisgarh police said that an encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel in Sukma district on Saturday morning. (File Photo)

Sukma: An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfight occurred in a forest in the Kistaram police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.
He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area. The official said the intermittent exchange of fire was underway, and further details are awaited.


( Source : PTI )
Chhattisgarh police naxalites Sukma district. Gunfight 
Rest of India Chhattisgarh 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X