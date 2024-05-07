Enable online challan payments for SSC students: Parents urge DGE

Hyderabad: The director of government examinations on Monday received requests to enable online challan payments for SSC students. The request aims to facilitate easier access to photostat copies and re-verification of valued answer scripts for 10th graders.

Students and parents highlighted the discrepancy between the facilities provided to SSC students and those of the Intermediate courses. The lack of the option to make online payments becomes problematic due to the heat wave.

"The challenge of standing in long queues in such extreme weather is daunting and unnecessary," said M.S. Farooq, general secretary for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units of All India Muslim Educational Society (AIMES), told Deccan Chronicle. "By allowing online payments or permitting schools to handle the process, we can significantly ease the burden on students and their families," he added.