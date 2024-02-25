Employees Thank CM Revanth for Forming Sub-Committee to Resolve GO 317 Issue

Hyderabad: Employees aggrieved by GO 317 thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for forming a sub-committee to resolve the issue. The GO 317 JAC said the decision was in line with the promise made by the Congress in its manifesto.



The JAC leaders Vijay Kumar and Dattatri hoped that the government would find a solution. They thanked ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, who are part of the committee.



JAC working president Nageshwar Rao hoped the committee would submit its report and facilitate the repatriation of the employees affected by GO 317 to their native districts.







