Employee’s ‘Main To Jaa Rahi Hoon’ Leave Email Goes Viral

A screenshot of a humorous leave application by a copywriter has taken the internet by storm for its candid, casual tone. The email’s subject line — “Main to jaa rahi hoon (I am leaving)” — triggered confusion at first but quickly turned into a viral sensation for its quirky originality.









The post was shared by Somya Garg, CEO and founder of Talk & Target, a Gurugram-based firm, on LinkedIn. Garg praised the creativity behind the email, highlighting it as a refreshing break from monotonous corporate communication.