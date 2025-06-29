 Top
Home » Nation

Employee’s ‘Main To Jaa Rahi Hoon’ Leave Email Goes Viral

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 2:36 PM IST

A light-hearted leave message shared by a CEO on LinkedIn delights social media, breaking corporate email norms.

Employee’s ‘Main To Jaa Rahi Hoon’ Leave Email Goes Viral
x
The humorous email struck a chord online, with users praising it as refreshingly relatable and iconic.

A screenshot of a humorous leave application by a copywriter has taken the internet by storm for its candid, casual tone. The email’s subject line — “Main to jaa rahi hoon (I am leaving)” — triggered confusion at first but quickly turned into a viral sensation for its quirky originality.



The post was shared by Somya Garg, CEO and founder of Talk & Target, a Gurugram-based firm, on LinkedIn. Garg praised the creativity behind the email, highlighting it as a refreshing break from monotonous corporate communication.

The leave message, stripped of the usual formalities, struck a chord with many social media users. While some called it “iconic,” others found it “the most relatable leave email ever,” resonating with employees who often crave a human touch in professional settings.

The viral post sparked conversations about the tone of workplace communication and how informal, honest messaging can still be effective — even appreciated. As the screenshot continues to circulate online, it’s being hailed as a moment of levity and creativity in the otherwise routine corporate world.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
email social media 
India Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X