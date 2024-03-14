Empanelled Hospitals to Stop Aarogyasri Beyond March 18

Vijayawada: Several Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals have expressed their inability to continue healthcare for patients under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme beyond March 18 in Andhra Pradesh unless the state government releases minimum dues of ₹1,000 crore out of an outstanding ₹1,400 crore.

In a letter addressed to Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer, the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association said dues from state government to the Aarogyasri network hospitals have accumulated to ₹1,400 crore over past six-and-a-half months.

The association maintained that this has put their hospitals under serious financial stress, as working capital is unavailable to them. They have no support from the state government, vendors, professionals and employees. There is also the risk of not getting dues from the government until the completion of upcoming elections.

Despite the submission of several representations and meetings with successive CEOs and special chief secretary (Health), the Aarogyasri network hospitals have received no relief.

The association said there are nearly 750 private hospitals empanelled under the Aarogyasri scheme in the state. About 93 per cent of the population avails the scheme in both private and government hospitals. Private hospitals undertake over 3,000 medical procedures for beneficiaries under the scheme without charging them anything. This amount is expected to be reimbursed by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in a stipulated period.

In the letter, the association said their hospitals will not accept new cases from March 18 but continue to treat the existing patients.

The association ruled out any politics in raising the demand for clearance of dues.