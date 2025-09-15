 Top
Eminent Poet And Writer Devdas Chhotray To Receive 46th Sarala Puraskar

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
15 Sept 2025 9:58 PM IST

The award, instituted by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), will be presented at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar on October 26.

Poet and writer Devdas Chhotray—Image By Arrangement

Bhubaneswar: Eminent poet and writer Devdas Chhotray has been named the recipient of the 46th Sarala Puraskar for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show,’ published in 2023 by Timepass Publication.

Chhotray, among Odisha’s most celebrated literary voices, will receive a citation, a plaque and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh. His work was selected from seven shortlisted titles, which included contributions by Aparnna Mohanty, Mamata Dash, Padmaj Paul, Ashutosh Parida and Bijay Kumar Satpathy.

The shortlisting panel comprised Durgaprasad Panda, Krushna Kumar Mohanty, Pabitra Mohan Dash, Shrideb and Dr Shakti Mohanty. The final jury included literary figures Prakash Mohapatra, Pabitra Panigrahi, Dhananjay Swain, Paramita Satpathy, Susmita Bagchi, Dr Pravina Mohanty and Surya Mishra.

Alongside the Sarala Puraskar, IMPaCT announced the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman for lifetime contribution to the arts. This year, the honour will go to renowned painter Baladev Maharatha and noted musicologist Ramhari Das, each of whom will receive a certificate, a plaque and Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Kala Samman jury included Dr Adyasa Das, Sujata Mohapatra and Sangita Panda for performing arts, and Panchami Manoo Ukil, Sudarshan Patnaik and Pradosh Swain for visual arts.

Founded in 1980 by Ila and Bansidhar Panda, IMPaCT has been instrumental in promoting Odia literature, art, music and culture. It also instituted the Ekalabya Puraskar in 1993, now among Odisha’s most prestigious sporting awards.

