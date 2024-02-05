Eluru: Tiger eats cow at Kovvada





Kakinada: A tiger roamed around the Kovvada forest area in Buttayigudem mandal of Eluru district and ate half of a cow that belonged to a farmer, Kovvadayyya, reports said on Sunday.



Kovvadayya’s brother Kunjam Raju was searching for the cow only to find the carcass. Eluru district forest officer Ravindra Dhama and his team visited the area and brought it under forest control.



After this, officials did not allow cows and buffaloes to move in the area. Dhama requested the people of Rajavaram, Yarrayyagudem, Kamayyakunta, Lankalapalli, Nagannagudem, Bandrlagudem, Pandugudem, Kopalli, Veerannapalem, Dippakayalapadu and Kannapuram villages to remain alert.



“Tracing the footsteps of the tiger, it was found it was heading towards the forest area. Announcements are being done through mikes in the villages within a range of 10km and continuous patrolling is also done in the forest area. Cameras are being installed at important points,” he said.













