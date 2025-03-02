Elephant Found Dead in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve

Latehar: An elephant was found dead in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest officer said on Sunday. The carcass of the elephant was found in Telhi hill under Betla range of the reserve on Saturday afternoon. This was the third incident of a wild elephant's death in Latehar district in a month and all the cases were suspected to be the result of conflicts between the pachyderms.

"The tusker received serious injuries during a clash with another tusker near Teen Khoria in the range on Thursday. The elephant was being treated by veterinarians. But, it left the place where it was being treated and its carcass was found near Telhi hill during a search for the animal on Saturday," Betla ranger Umesh Dubey said.

He said that the elephant's carcass was buried after conduct of postmortem examination. On February 16, the carcass of a male elephant was found in Garu western range of PTR's South Division. On February 7, forest officials found a blood-soaked carcass of a male elephant in Dudhmatia forest in Chandwa police station area in Latehar district, which is, however, not part of the reserve area, another official said. Both the elephants were stated to be killed in conflicts with other pachyderms.