Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: An elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, an official said.The carcass of the pachyderm, aged around 15 years, was found on the edge of a pond near Gitakunwari village this morning, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears the elephant died of electrocution. However, the exact reason will be known once we get the post mortem report," the official said.

More than 50 elephants have died in the state in the last four years. Most of these deaths have been reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.