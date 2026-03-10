Elephant Dies After Consuming Explosive Bait Set For Wild Boar In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A female elephant died after allegedly consuming an explosive-laced bait set for hunting wild boar in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, raising fresh concerns over illegal hunting practices and wildlife protection in the region.

The incident occurred in a forest near Pipala village under the Jiral Forest Section of Dhenkanal. Local residents first spotted the injured elephant in the area and alerted forest officials.

According to sources, the explosive bait had reportedly been placed in the forest to trap wild boars. The elephant is believed to have accidentally consumed the explosive substance, suffering severe internal injuries.

Forest department officials later tranquilised the animal and shifted it for treatment in the Sunajhari Reserve Forest under the Kamakhyanagar Western Range. Veterinarians attempted to treat the injured elephant, but its condition deteriorated and it died on Tuesday.

The death has triggered concern among wildlife activists and local residents, who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. Some have also alleged negligence and inadequate medical care during the treatment process.

Activists have urged authorities to identify those responsible for laying explosive traps in forest areas and take strict action against them, warning that such practices pose a serious threat to wildlife in the state.

Forest officials said further inquiries are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the elephant’s death.