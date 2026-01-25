Elephant Cut Into 32 Pieces in Odisha: Suspended Deputy Ranger Faces Cover-Up Charges

Bhubaneswar: A major disclosure emerged on Sunday in the Belghar elephant death case in Kandhamal district, with senior forest officials confirming that the animal was brutally cut into 32 pieces to evade departmental action. The disturbing revelation was made by Berhampur RCCF (Regional Chief Conservator of Forests) during a press conference.

According to the RCCF, the incident was earlier orchestrated by a suspended deputy ranger, identified as Binaya Bisi, who allegedly planned the dismemberment after the elephant died due to electrocution. Fearing disciplinary proceedings, the official reportedly ordered the elephant’s body to be cut into multiple parts and buried at different locations to conceal evidence.

Deputy Ranger Bisi is currently absconding. Authorities have issued notices under Section 353 to eight squad members involved in the act. The driver, Hrushikesh Panda, has been produced before a local court, and three vehicles used in the crime have been seized.

Forest officials described the incident as a serious breach of duty and said further action would follow as the investigation progresses.

It is said that the deputy ranger had hatched a plan to cut the elephant into pieces. Fearing departmental action, the accused forest official carried out such an act. Body parts of the pachyderm had been buried at different locations.

“After a detailed discussion (verification), our JTF and other senior officials were ascertained that the squad members, who had dismembered the elephant carcass and later shifted the body parts, had been misguided. Deputy Ranger had told them that the DFO concerned was duly informed,” Berhampur RCCF, Vishwanath Neelannavar, said in a presser.

“Believing the deputy ranger that the body was to be defused, as the squad members came directly under his administrative control, they had helped the deputy ranger to dispose of the carcass. The body was cut into 32 pieces,” the RCCF stated.