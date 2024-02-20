Top
Home » Nation

Elephant Calf Found Deceased in Seshachalam Forest

Nation
DC Correspondent
19 Feb 2024 7:02 PM GMT
A two-year-old elephant calf, which bit a country-made bomb planted in a farm while grazing, suffered injuries as the bomb exploded in its mouth at Ponnuthu village near Thudiyalur on the city outskirts. (Representational image)
x
To determine the exact cause of death, a medical team conducted an autopsy and panchanama (official record of death) at the location. The calf's remains were cremated, and tissue samples were sent to the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University laboratory for further analysis. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Forest officials in Tirupati district discovered the carcass of a young elephant calf in the Seshachalam forest near Bhimavaram village on Sunday. Initial assessments suggest the calf, estimated to be around one year old, likely died of starvation and illness after being separated from its mother.

A team of forest personnel searching for a separate herd of wild elephants that had been spotted in the area for the past three weeks detected a foul odour and found the badly decomposed body of the calf. Divisional forest officers Satish Reddy and Siva Kumar from the flying squad arrived at the site for further examination.

“Without its mother, the calf likely struggled to find food and water, ultimately succumbing to its circumstances,” explained an officer.

To determine the exact cause of death, a medical team conducted an autopsy and panchanama (official record of death) at the location. The calf's remains were cremated, and tissue samples were sent to the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University laboratory for further analysis.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Tirupati news tirupati seshachalam forest seshachalam andhra pradesh andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X