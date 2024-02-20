Elephant Calf Found Deceased in Seshachalam Forest

Tirupati: Forest officials in Tirupati district discovered the carcass of a young elephant calf in the Seshachalam forest near Bhimavaram village on Sunday. Initial assessments suggest the calf, estimated to be around one year old, likely died of starvation and illness after being separated from its mother.

A team of forest personnel searching for a separate herd of wild elephants that had been spotted in the area for the past three weeks detected a foul odour and found the badly decomposed body of the calf. Divisional forest officers Satish Reddy and Siva Kumar from the flying squad arrived at the site for further examination.

“Without its mother, the calf likely struggled to find food and water, ultimately succumbing to its circumstances,” explained an officer.

To determine the exact cause of death, a medical team conducted an autopsy and panchanama (official record of death) at the location. The calf's remains were cremated, and tissue samples were sent to the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University laboratory for further analysis.