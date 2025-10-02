Electronics Manufacturing Scheme Nets Rs 1.15 Lakh Cr Proposals: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore , Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.He said the proposals have exceeded investment, employment and production targets multifold when compared to the goals set during formulation of the scheme.

"Application window for Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme closed on September 30. We have received investment proposals of Rs 1,15,351 crore," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the government has envisaged getting investment of around Rs 59,000 crore under the scheme and that the application window for capital equipment segments is still open. Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the proposals promise to generate employment for 1.41 lakh persons compared to target of 91,600 persons envisaged under the scheme.