Electoral Bonds: Asad Slams BRS for Selling Itself for Money

“Who gives money for free? Electoral bonds are nothing more than donors buying out the parties and in return making money hand over fist,” the party president Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Addressing a gathering after the first Friday of the month of Ramzan at the Macca Masjid here, Owaisi made it clear that the AIMIM was not among parties that received money through electoral bonds. “Even as this is the case, we are called the B-Team,”

Listing the names of parties that benefited from the bonds, Owaisi did not leave out the BRS each time he talked about who got the money. “Most bonds were made in Hyderabad, 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the bonds came from Hyderabad. These are neo-capitalists, crony capitalists, but no one speaks about them. ‘They took (the money), so we did too’ is the attitude,” Owaisi said.

“All these parties, the BJP, Congress, BRS, Trinamul, AIADMK, DMK, SP, BJD, and others sold themselves for money. I say this to the youth whose minds are being poisoned against Muslims, look at where your money is going. It is going to those who give with one hand, and grab more with both hands and line their pockets,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi declared that neither he, nor the AIMIM, need such money. “No amount of money can buy my faith, even if I am called BJP’s B-Team all over the country. Our faith is in Allah, and nothing will shake that,” he said.

On the Citizen Amendment Act, Owaisi said linking it with religion was completely wrong. “A law that can give citizenship based on religion, may also take it away on the same basis. Even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is opposed to CAA,” he said.





