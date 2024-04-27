Election Officials Warn Against Election Related Illegal Activity in NTR district

Vijayawada: In an effort to ensure a fair and transparent election in the NTR district, officials are stepping up their efforts to combat illegal activities, particularly the illicit transportation of liquor and money. A meeting was held at the collector camp office on Saturday to address this issue, with district collector S. Dilli Rao and police commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna leading the discussions.

During the meeting, officials from various departments, including police, excise, special enforcement bureau, and revenue, presented their reports on enforcement actions and violations recorded between March 16 and April 26, 2024. The reports revealed that 38 individuals were arrested for the transportation of 1,052 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs. 3.13 lakh, and 29 individuals were arrested for the transportation of ganja worth Rs. 16.88 lakh.

District election officer Dilli Rao, in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among departments to intensify inspections and enforcement measures. He stressed the need for strict action against those found guilty of engaging in illegal activities.

Police commissioner Ramakrishna discussed the surveillance on liquor establishments such as shops, distilleries, and bottling units, focusing on the analysis of CCTV footage by the Excise Control Centre. This measure aims to prevent the illegal transportation of liquor and money during the election period.