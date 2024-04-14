Election Enforcement Drive Results in Seizure of Rs.13.72 cr in GHMC Limits

Hyderabad: The enforcement teams that were constituted in view of the Lok Sabha elections so far seized Rs.13.72 crore in cash apart from other valuables worth Rs.1.88 crore and 20,090 litres of illegal liquor in the city and its suburbs.



Officials said cash apart from other valuables and illegal liquor were seized during enforcement drives carried out at different places in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) since the announcement of schedule by Election Commission of India (ECI).



In all, the police booked cases against 167 people and of them 161 were arrested. As many as 2,686 weapons were deposited by the license holders. In the last 24 hours, Rs.26.91 lakh in cash and other valuables worth Rs.33,839 were seized during the enforcement drive, while 93 license holders surrendered their weapons before the police.

