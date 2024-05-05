Hyderabad: Election Duty Employees Participate in Postal Voting

Hyderabad: The government employees who were assigned election duties participated in postal voting on Sunday across the state. Reports said the turnout was low.

Of the approximately 1.58 lakh postal voters, 32,331 voters used the facility till May 4 night. Facilitation centres have been set up in each Lok Sabha constituency for the staff.

In 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district, 1,914 personnel cast their vote through postal ballot on Sunday. Till date, 5,233 personnel have voted through postal ballots in the district.

As many as 15,637 senior citizens exercised their votes from home. A total 23,247 votes were approved by the Election Commission in the home voter category.



