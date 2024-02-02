Election Commission Transfers 104 DSPs In AP

Vijayawada: As per directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday issued orders transferring sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and assistant commissioners of police in Andhra Pradesh.

Among the 104 DSPs transferred, many had worked in Vijayawada for many years as sub-inspectors. They are coming to the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

As per the transfer orders, Vijayawada West Zone ACP Dr. K. Hanumantha Rao has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Kakinada. P. Murali Krishna Reddy, SDPO Kakinada is posted as ACP Vijayawada West Zone. Vijayawada South Zone ACP Dr. B. Ravikiran goes on transfer as Nandigama ACP. Vijayawada North Zone ACP Ch. Ravi Kanth has been transferred as Guntur North SDPO.

Intelligence DSP D.N.V. Prasad has been posted as Vijayawada North Zone ACP. NTR Police Commissionerate CTC ACP G. Srinivasa Rao has been shifted to Visakhapatnam as ACP (Traffic). Mylavaram ACP M. Ramesh has been transferred to CCS as ACP, Guntur, while Amalapuram Disha DSP S. Murali Mohan has been shifted as Mylavaram ACP.

Nuzvid SDPO E. Ashok Kumar Goud has been posted as Traffic-2 ACP in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate. Traffic-2 ACP J. Venkata Narayana has been shifted as SEB, West Godavari. Polavaram SDPO G. Ratna Raju has been transferred as South Zone ACP, Vijayawada. NTR Police Commissionerate Disha ACP V.V. Naidu has been shifted as Guntur Traffic DSP. CTF ACP B.V. Subba Rao goes as Guntur Disha SDPO.

Cybercrime ACP Ch. Srinivasa Rao has been transferred and posted as Prakasam Disha DSP. Guntur CCS DSP K. Prakash Babu has been appointed NTR Disha ACP in the NTR Police Commissionerate. Vijayawada Railway DSP P. Nagaraja Reddy has been transferred and posted as Vigilance & Enforcement DSP.