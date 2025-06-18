New Delhi: To ensure faster delivery of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at delivering EPICs within 15 days of any update in the electoral rolls—whether it's a new enrolment or changes to an existing voter’s details.

The move aligns with a series of reforms introduced under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who took charge earlier this year, with a focus on enhancing voter convenience.

Under the new system, each stage of the EPIC issuance process—from generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to final delivery through the Department of Posts (DoP)—will be tracked in real time. Voters will receive SMS alerts at every step, keeping them informed about the status of their card.

To support this initiative, the ECI has launched a dedicated IT module on its newly introduced ECINet platform. This upgraded system will replace the existing mechanism by re-engineering workflows and integrating DoP’s Application Programming Interface (API) for seamless delivery. The Commission emphasized that the new process will ensure better service while maintaining data security.

“Providing prompt and efficient electoral services to all electors is a key priority,” the ECI said on Wednesday, highlighting that several initiatives have been introduced in the past four months to improve services for voters and stakeholders.