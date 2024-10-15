Election Commission to Announce Poll Dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Today.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections on Tuesday, October 15. The ECI said that the poll schedule will be announced at 3.30 pm.



The Maharashtra Assembly term ends on November 26, while the term of the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5, 2025. The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for 50 by-polls which includes the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party had declared Priyanka Gandhi as the party's candidate for the Wayanad seat.