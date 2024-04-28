Election Commission instructions to AP Government on pensions distributions

Vijayawada: The Election Commission has issued directions to the AP government regarding the distribution of pensions.



As the election code is in force, it is requested that the beneficiaries are not put to inconvenience. It has been told that the guidelines should be followed for cash transfer schemes including pension that was issued on March 30.

CS Jawahar Reddy was told to think and implement those guidelines. The EC directed to use government employees as an alternative to volunteers for door-to-door distribution of pensions.

The EC said that there have been many complaints about the way the government is following in providing pensions. It has been revealed that in the previous guidelines pension can be distributed by electronic means as well as by employees.



Jawahar Reddy was advised to make arrangements without causing inconvenience to the beneficiaries.



