Election Commission Announces Dates for Odisha Rajya Sabha Seats

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the conduct of the election to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

The current terms of Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prashant Nanda and Amar Pattnaik are expiring in April, 2024.

As per the official ECI notification, the election for Rajya Sabha seats will be held on February 27, 2024.

An official notification in this regard will be published on February 8. According to ECI, the term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states including Odisha is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Highest 10 Rajya Sabha seats that will expire in April are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 6 from Maharashtra and Bihar, 5 from Madhya Pradesh, 4 from Karnataka and three seats from Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The ECI in its notification said that the last date for filing of nomination is February 15 and the last date for withdrawal is February 20. The counting of votes will be held on February 27, 2024.