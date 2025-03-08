 Top
Home » Nation

Elderly woman lands in ICU as Air India denies wheelchair

Nation
DC Web Desk
8 March 2025 12:22 PM IST

Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help.

Elderly woman lands in ICU as Air India denies wheelchair
x
She was allegedly denied the wheelchair, and after waiting for an hour for it, she had to walk a long distance at the airport with the help of a family member. (Image/X)

An elderly woman is in ICU for potential brain bleeds due to the negligence of Air India at the Delhi Airport.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
delhi airport air india dgca 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X