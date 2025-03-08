Elderly woman lands in ICU as Air India denies wheelchair

Taking to X Kanwar wrote, "I post this because I have no choice, and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing. @airindia, you treated my grandmother so poorly, and with such little regard. You should be ashamed."

"For our travel back from Delhi to Bangalore on 4th March 2025, we booked a wheelchair for my 82 year old grandmother (widow of a decorated Lt General, who has fought for India in several wars) well in advance - confirmed by the airline. Upon reaching the airport, she was not allocated one. We tried for almost an hour, requesting airline staff, airport help desk, alternate airline staff from @indigo (who incidentally had a free wheelchair but won’t share). With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid - no help. Expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the MI room and get medical aid. Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches," she wrote.

"Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here 2 days under observation for potential brain bleeds. My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it’s a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve," she further wrote.

"We have lodged complaints at DGCA, and with Air India and await action. Attaching pictures of my grandmother, at her grandson's wedding on 3rd March, followed by her condition on 4th and 5th March," Kanwar mentioned.