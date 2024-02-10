Elderly woman attempts suicide on Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam: An elderly railway pensioner, Satyavathi (60), attempted suicide by drowning in sea at the beach in Visakhapatnam at around 8:30 am on Friday. A beach lifeguard Polaraju noticed Satyavathi's attempt and immediately ran and saved her.

Satyavathi is from Marripalem and has three sons. Two of her sons had been taking away her pension but did not bother about her well-being. With this, she went into depression and tried committing suicide.Satyavathi’s rescuer Polaraju took her to the Beach police. After inquiring into details, Beach police constable Raju contacted the Red Cross shelter manager Murali.Murali called Satyavathi's eldest son Narayana and also made Satyavathi talk to her other two sons. Murali convinced Satyavathi that her family members would take care of her.Satyavathi's family members thanked lifeguard Polaraju, Beach police and Red Cross officials for saving the life of the old woman. Ends/RS