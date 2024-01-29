Top
Home » Nation

Elderly Woman Attacked In Anakapalli Home, Chain Snatched

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 Jan 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Elderly Woman Attacked In Anakapalli Home, Chain Snatched
x
A shocking violation of trust unfolded in Anakapalli on January 26, leaving a 67-year-old woman alone and shaken. (Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: A shocking violation of trust unfolded in Anakapalli on January 26, leaving a 67-year-old woman alone and shaken. Living independently, the victim was targeted by a familiar face – a man she knew, who posed as a cable operator to gain entry into her home.

The nightmarish ordeal came to light only later, when the woman's daughter visited and found her in distress. Initially suspecting a health issue like a heart attack, she rushed her to the hospital.
However, the truth emerged upon the arrival of the victim's son from Hyderabad. Reviewing CCTV footage, he discovered the chilling reality: a brutal attack, a forceful snatching of the woman's 10-tola gold chain.
DSP Subbaraju confirmed the incident, stating that the woman, still in shock, has been moved to a ward. "We have registered a case and are actively investigating," he assured.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
chain snatch chain snatch cases AP chain snatch case Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X