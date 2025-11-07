Elderly Man Comes Back to Life Just Before Funeral in Indore

Indore: A home that plunged into mourning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore erupted in joy after a 70-year-old man, presumed dead by his family, started breathing again even as preparations were underway for his funeral, a relative said on Friday.

Talking to PTI, Sanjay Vaid said that his father, Makhanlal Vaid, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on November 1 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

"My father underwent surgery at the hospital. The operation was successful, but after some time, his condition deteriorated and he was put on life support," he said. When his condition didn't improve for a long time, the family decided to bring him home from the hospital, Vaid said.

After the septuagenarian was taken off life support at the hospital on Thursday, his family believed he had stopped breathing and had passed away.

"I posted a message about my father's death on social media, along with details of a funeral procession. We started making arrangements for the funeral, and my relatives and acquaintances began gathering at the house," Vaid said.

However, within half an hour after he was brought home, Vaid's father started breathing again. Terming the event a miracle, Vaid said that his father is recuperating at home.

"We are praying for my father's speedy recovery," said Vaid, who posted a fresh message on social media informing people of his father's well-being.