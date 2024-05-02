Elaborate arrangements in place for elections in AP: CEO

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will set up as many as 46,389 polling booths to enable 4.14 crore voters including 65,707 service voters cast their vote during general elections to be conducted in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said elaborate arrangements were being made to facilitate 1500 voters to cast their vote in each polling station. If voters’ strength increases 1500 then an auxiliary polling booth would be provided to them, he said.

“We have already sent proposals to the ECI for setting up of over 224 auxiliary polling booths in the State,” he said.

The Election Commission has received 16,345 complaints including 200 related to distribution of money and liquor through ‘C’ vigil app. Of the 16,345, 10,403 complaints were resolved. Over 864 FIRS were also issued for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). So far, two persons lost their lives while 156 people suffered injuries in the election related violence.

More than Rs.203 crore in cash was seized across the State after issuing the election notification, Meena said, adding that 150 inter-State check posts were also established in Andhra Pradesh to keep a tab on those moving suspiciously along with vehicles.