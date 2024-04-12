Elaborate Arrangements in Place for Celestial Wedding in Bhadrachalam

Keeping in view the severity of day temperatures in Bhadrachalam, officials put up bamboo and cloth made pandals for the convenience of devotees in four lakh square feet of area near the temple in addition to free shelters at Godavari Ghat and Vista Complex. Separate LED screens are also put up to enable devotees to watch the wedding ceremony live.

Sufficient number of air coolers were also provided for devotees at Midhila stadium where the celestial wedding is organized and special arrangements were made to supply free drinking water and butter milk to devotees apart from free food distribution, officials said.

The district administration set up 60 counters for free distribution of 250 quintals of ‘thalambralu’ besides 19 counters for sale of ‘laddu’ prasadam, they added.