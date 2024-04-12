Top
Elaborate Arrangements in Place for Celestial Wedding in Bhadrachalam

12 April 2024 11:49 AM GMT
Elaborate Arrangements in Place for Celestial Wedding in Bhadrachalam
Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Endowments department here on Friday said that elaborate arrangements were being made for conducting the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita Devi on April 17 and Sri Rama Mahapattabhishekam Mahostavam on April 18 at the historic Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
