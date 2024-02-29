Elaborate Arrangements for Shivaratri Brahmotsavam in Srisailam

Kurnool: The Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam is readying for the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Bramotsavam from March 1.

Special attention is being given to the arrangements for the Padayatra devotees, who trek through the Nallamala forest to reach the temple town by foot. An estimated 10 lakh devotees from AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other places are expected for the auspicious events.

The significant events of the Brahmotsavam, Pagaalankarana and Kalyanotsavam of the Swamy and Ammavaru will be performed on March 10.

As many as 200 temporary rest sheds and tents have been set up along the open spaces, accommodating at least 3,000 people in each shed. All sheds are facilitated with a locker system for the convenience of the devotees.

Over 500 temporary bathrooms and toilets have been arranged. Three queue lines have been organised: one for free darshan, another for Siva Deeksha devotees, and a third one for special darshan at a cost of Rs.200 or Rs.500 per head. Around 40 lakh Laddus have also been prepared for distribution. Cultural events are scheduled every day from early morning to late at night during the 11-day Bramostavam.

On March 1, the festival will commence with Yagashala Pravesham, Siva Sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja in the morning and Dhwajarohana in the evening.

The Maha Shivaratri, Lingodbhavakalam, Mahabhisekham, Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsaham will be observed on March 8.

On March 9, the Rathotsavam and Theppotsavam would take place, followed by the Dwajarohanam on March 10 and Pushpotsavam and Shayanolsavam the next day.

The Kanaka Durga temple authorities will offer silk attire to Lord Srisaila Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on March 3. On March 4, TTD and Kanipakam temple officials will perform a similar tradition, followed by state government officials offering silk attire on March 5.

The Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam is celebrated in the month of Magha and spans 11 days with Navahnika Deeksha. Dhwajaarohanam is a significant event at the start of Brahmotsavam, symbolizing the invitation to all gods and goddesses.

The Lingodbhavakala Abhishekam at midnight during Maha Shivaratri is a major ritual.

The unique custom of Pagaalankarana is observed in the temple, where a weaver decorates a lengthy new white cloth called Paagaa in total darkness, starting from the Sikhara of the Swamy’s Vimana Gopuram and passing around the Nandi idols placed on the Mukha Mandapam.

An intriguing aspect is that the weaver decorates the Paagaa in total darkness and all the lights in the temple are turned off during this time.

The cloth used in the Pagalankarana is hand-woven by weavers in a special effort throughout the year.

Usually, around 30 Paagaas are offered by weavers individually as a vow and all the Paagaas are decorated simultaneously by a single weaver. After Pagalankarana, the Kalyanotsavam is performed.