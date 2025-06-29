Lonavala's Ekvira Aai Temple to Enforce Dress Code from July 7

Thane: The trust managing the Ekvira Aai Temple at Lonavala in Maharashtra will enforce a dress code for devotees from July 7, banning Western attire and revealing clothing. As per a release from the office of MP Suresh Mhatre, who is the chief trustee of the Karla Ekvira Aai Trust, a resolution was passed regarding the dress code during a meeting of the temple's board of trustees on Friday.

The Ekvira Aai Temple near the Karla Caves in Lonavala sees a heavy footfall of devotees and tourists. "Ekvira Aai Temple in Karla is a place of devotion for lakhs of people, especially from the Agri and Koli communities. However, the sanctity of the temple is being compromised by devotees arriving in revealing and inappropriate clothes," the release quoted Mhatre as saying.

He said the board of trustees has taken a unanimous decision to implement a dress code to address this issue, which will come into effect from July 7. The new rules explicitly prohibit shorts, mini skirts, Western attires and revealing clothing, and ripped jeans, the release said. Such clothing is considered disrespectful in the religious environment of the temple, and banning it is necessary to maintain the dignity and traditional values associated with the worship of Ekvira Aai, it stated.

According to the release, female devotees can wear sarees, salwar-kurtas and other traditional Indian clothing, while men can wear dhoti, kurta-pyjama, pants and shirts, t-shirts and other traditional clothing. Several temples in Maharashtra have imposed dress codes for visitors over the past few years.