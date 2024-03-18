Eknath Shinde Takes Jibe at INDIA’s Bloc Rally

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took a jibe at the INDIA bloc’s rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai calling it a ‘family gathering'. He also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray saying he lost his ideological ground by sharing the dias with those who insulted Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and Sanatan dharma.



"The opposition rally at Shivaji Park was a family gathering. Their only agenda was to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they do not have a PM face. It was a total flop show," Shinde said.

Those who criticise PM Modi will be defeated. What the Congress government did not do in 50-60 years, Modi has done in 10 years. The INDIA bloc allies will find it difficult to get even the leader of opposition’s post in the Lok Sabha after the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Opposition bloc INDIA leaders on Sunday gathered at Shivaji Park to mark to the conclusion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and kickstart their election campaign. Uddhav Thackeray too attended the rally, in which he gave a call to remove the BJP from the power.

Shinde slammed Thackeray saying the latter sat with those who spoke against Hindutva ideology. "Uddhav Thackeray shared dias with whom Balasaheb fought. He sat with those who insulted Veer Savarkar and Sanatan dharma. For this, Uddhav should apologise to (his father) late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

On the issue of seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, CM Shinde claimed that there are no differences between the MahaYuti partners - the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"The MahaYuti will win 45-plus seats (out of 48) in Maharashtra and 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar' will be a reality,’’ he said.