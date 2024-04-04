Eknath Shinde Faces Backlash for Allegedly Bowing to BJP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s move of denying tickets or replacing party nominees after announcing their candidature has created unrest in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The move is perceived in the party as CM bowing before the BJP’s pressure.



The Shiv Sena on Thursday fielded Rajashree Patil, wife of Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, from Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in place of the party’s five-time MP Bhavana Gawali. In Hingoli, the party had declared Hemant Patil’s candidature in its first list, but replaced him with Baburao Kadam-Kohlikar.



The Shinde Sena has so far dropped three sitting MPs including Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane. It has also not declared candidates from Thane and Kalyan constituencies, despite being considered as its strongholds. There is also uncertainty over the candidature of Shiv Sena’s Nashik MP Hemant Godse, while BJP union minister Narayan Rane has indicated that he would contest the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, which the Sena was eyeing.



According to sources, the Shinde Sena cancelled the nomnation of Hemant Patil from Hingoli due to the opposition from the BJP. Gawali was also denied nomination as the local BJP unit fiercely opposed her candidature. The saffron party cited a survey, which cast doubts over the winning capability of these sitting MPs.



In Yavatmal, the supporters of Gawali criticised the denial of a ticket to their leader by holding protests. “Gawali has won every election with an increased margin so far. She has been undefeated. Then how come the survey says she is not a winning candidate?” said one of her supporters.



Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, who is with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), took a jibe at Hemant Patil after the change in candidate in Hingoli. “Shinde couldn't digest the respect he got from Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and Shiv Sena. This is the result of forsaking freedom and accepting the slavery of the BJP. There is no greater ignominy that to change the candidature just due to BJP’s pressure,” Danve said on X. “No one ever dared to pressure Uddhav Thackeray like this. Where will the traitors go now?” Danve asked.