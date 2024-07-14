Top
Eight-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in Bijnor

14 July 2024 6:20 AM GMT
On Friday night, the leopard attacked a calf and goat at Cerikonda near Mudwin and Gangumalla thanda near Kadthal reserve forest.
An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)

Bijnor (UP): An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area here, an official said on Sunday. Naib Tehsildar of Dhampur Vivek Tiwari on Sunday said Sunita of Mandori village had gone to the forest with her eight-year-old daughter Divyanshi to cut grass along with other women on Saturday evening.

Divyanshi was playing when a leopard attacked her. The other women raised a hue and cry that frightened the animal and it fled, leaving the girl injured, Tiwari said. The girl was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared her dead, the official said.


