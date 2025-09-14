Eight Odisha Students Injured After Classmate Pours Fevikwik in Their Eyes

At least eight students of a state-run Tribal Welfare Residential School in Odisha’s Kandhamal district were hospitalised on Friday after a shocking incident in which a classmate allegedly poured Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, into their eyes while they were asleep.

The incident occurred at Sebashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block. When the Class III and IV students woke up in the morning, they were unable to open their eyes. Teachers immediately rushed them to Gochhapada Health Centre for treatment.

While one student was discharged after recovering, seven others were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Phulbani for specialised care. Later, one child in critical condition was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, officials said.

“Around 7 am, I visited the hostel and found that eight students were unable to open their eyes. Later, I found out that some students applied an adhesive on their eyes,” said teacher Premalata Sahoo. She added that she helped the children brush their teeth and eat breakfast before taking them for medical attention. Police said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.