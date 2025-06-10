Eight Men Drown in Rajasthan’s Banas River During Picnic Outing

Jaipur: Eight men drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday, police said.Three others were rescued and their condition is stable, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Vikas Sangwan, said.

He said a group of 11 men aged between 25 and 30 years had entered the river for taking a bath when they slipped into deep water. "They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared eight of them dead," he said. The SP said it was not immediately clear how they slipped into the deep water. The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic, he said.