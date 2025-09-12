Eight Kandhamal Students Hospitalised After Adhesive Poured Into Their Eyes

Bhubaneswar: Eight students of Salaguda Sevashram School in Odisha’s Kandhamal district were hospitalised on Friday after some of their peers allegedly poured adhesive into their eyes while they were asleep in the hostel.

The incident came to light in the morning when the children woke up in severe pain, unable to open their eyes. They were first taken to Gochhapada Medical Centre and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Phulbani after their condition was found to be serious.

Officials said the students are receiving specialised care under close medical supervision. Kandhamal’s District Welfare Officer also visited the hospital to review their condition.

The episode has triggered concern over supervision in Sevashram hostels and the behavioural patterns among young students. While some believe it was a prank that went dangerously wrong, others have raised alarm over a deeper psychological issue.

Parents, locals and child rights activists expressed outrage, demanding a thorough inquiry and stronger monitoring mechanisms in hostels. They stressed that the safety and mental well-being of children in residential schools must remain the highest priority.

“The incident calls attention to tighter vigilance and accountability in child care institutions, where negligence or mischief can have grave consequences,” said Ashok Mohanty, a local child rights activist.